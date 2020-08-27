Brondesbury captain Overy feels they’re improving despite poor results

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy insists his side are improving despite poor fortunes throughout the current Middlesex League Premier Division campaign.

Overy’s side welcome Shepherd’s Bush to Harman Drive on Saturday as they head into the final three fixtures of the shortened 2020 season.

They will then also face in-form North Middlesex in the cup semi-final on Bank Holiday Monday as they bid to cause an upset.

“As disappointing as maybe results have been, we’ve been very competitive in every game, and sort of feel as though we’re getting better which is maybe easy to say than see when you look at results,” Overy said.

“Plenty to play for, we’ve got Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday, a semi-final against North Middlesex on Monday and then our two remaining league games in Crouch End and Twickenham.

“We’re playing teams around us, so if we’re able to get some results then things will look better in terms of the league table.”

They head into the weekend on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to Teddington after winning the toss and posting a score of 184-8 with the top scores coming from Thomas Shaw (51) and Alex Shoff (37) before Teddington replied with 185-3 thanks largely to Harry Evans (96)

“It was a fair result on the day. They’re a very strong side and that’s why they’re up near the top of the league, and we fell a fair way short to be fair and weren’t really up to it,” added Overy.

“We fought pretty hard with the bat at the start of the innings and towards the end of the innings, but we just lost too many wickets too closely together in the middle, which set us back and we were probably about 30 runs short.

“He’s a real fighter Tom, he got us over the line in the cup last week, and then backed it up this week with 51 not out so he was brilliant and coupled with that Alex Shoff – that was his first game for about two years.”

Overy heaped praise on Teddington batsman Evans, adding: “The guy that got 96, he’s as good a batsman as you’re going to see in club cricket, he is one of the record holders in Sydney.

“If we could’ve maybe got him out, it would have put them under a bit of pressure, but he was able to bat pretty comfortably and get them over the line.”