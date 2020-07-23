Brondesbury skipper hoping Simpson ‘unselfishly’ is not available often this season

Brondesbury batsman John Simpson (Pic: Brondesbury CC) Archant

Brondesbury captain James Overy is hoping they don’t actually have John Simpson available too often this season as he’d rather him be scoring runs for Middlesex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Simpson in batting action for Middlesex against Essex in the Royal London One-Day Cup (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo) John Simpson in batting action for Middlesex against Essex in the Royal London One-Day Cup (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

The 32-year-old left-handed batsman was in the line-up for the Harman Drive outfit as they lost by two wickets to Ealing in their first Middlesex League outing of the 2020 season.

Simpson top-scored for his side with 95 runs but it wasn’t quite enough to get them across the line but the skipper knows how lucky they are to have such a top player.

“Any time we get a player as good as him, we’re obviously really excited, but for us as a club we unselfishly hope we don’t get him too much as a club as we hope he is scoring plenty of runs for Middlesex and helping them win games,” Overy said.

“Any time we do get to have him, he’s a pleasure to have, and for me as captain he is a joy to have around the group as well as being a fantastic cricketer.

“He’s an outstanding cricketer and he’s often around the club spending time with us in the bar, but to actually have him back playing for us was a real pleasure.

You may also want to watch:

“There is a reason why he is a professional cricketer, he has an excellent attitude, and he was clearly the best player on the ground. Unfortunately we weren’t able to get a win for him, but it was great to have him around the group, and he offered a hell of a lot.”

It was a defeat for Brondesbury despite having Middlesex star Simpson, but it was just nice to be playing once again insisted the skipper.

“It was excellent to be back playing cricket and being back playing at home, there were a fair few watching, so it was awesome,” added Overy.

“Now we are back, we want to do well and win games of cricket, which unfortunately we didn’t do, but it was pleasure to be back with the guys and playing again.”

Bron now travel away to Finchley for their second match of the season, which will pose another tricky test.

“It’s an interesting season, we can’t get promoted, we’re in the top league and we can’t get relegated, but there is a hell of a lot we can do,” said Overy.

“We’re using it as a real opportunity to test ourselves in this league and having a real crack at things next year.

“We got very close on Saturday against one of the best teams in the country, so we know we can compete, but we want to win games and start this Saturday at Finchley, who are a good side.”