Brondesbury captain Overy praises the set-up over North Middlesex ahead of fixture

Brondesbury captain James Overy revealed he is a big fan of the way North Middlesex operate ahead of their league clash this weekend.

Overy’s side welcome James Parslow’s men to Harman Drive on Saturday as they look to start turning their league fortunes around.

It is then a League Cup quarter-final clash for Brondesbury the following day as they host Stanmore and attempt to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

“I’m a big fan of how North Middlesex have gone about their business the last few years, very impressed with them, but traditionally they’re a team we’ve had a lot of success against,” Overy said.

“A few years ago Adam Wilson took a ten-fer against them and I’m excited for this game. We’re back at home and this is exactly why we want to be in the Premier League to play against team like North Middlesex and challenge ourselves.”

They head into the clash on the back of a 23-run defeat in the league to Richmond, who posted 219-8 with William Phillips (102) leading the way.

Brondesbury managed 196-9 with skipper Overy (76) top scoring and Anthony Wilkinson (54) backing him up.

“It was a similar story I guess as I feel we bowled really well and restricted them to a score that was probably below par,” added Overy.

“There was one particularly crucial dismissal that wasn’t given out, a stumping, which would’ve probably meant we were chasing a hell of a lot less but we still are aware that we should be chasing 220 on what was a decent deck.

“The bat clearly didn’t fire as much as we’d like and that is something we need to work on in the next few weeks.

“We have one of the best bowling line-ups in the league, I think we’re very confident of being able to restrict teams, and with Nayan Doshi in the team, I would suggest he is the best bowler in the league, so we’re always confident.

“It was always going to be tough as we kept losing wickets. We knew if we could bat 50 overs then we’d be fairly close, which we were, but we were just never able to get much momentum going in terms of having partnerships until Anthony came in.

“He batted absolutely brilliantly and rounded off a really good day for him. It’s been a really good start to the season for him and until that point we couldn’t string a partnership together and that proved costly.”