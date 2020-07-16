Brondesbury captain Overy in nod to North Midd

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left)

Brondesbury captain James Overy says the club are looking to follow the example of North Middlesex in the delayed 2020 season and beyond.

Having earned promotion back to the Middlesex League Premier Division last year, behind Division One champions Crouch End, Overy says Bron are now looking to establish themselves in the top flight.

And having seen Midd claim the title in 2019, he is hoping his own club can enjoy future success, saying: “It’s been a busy winter, having returned back to the Premier League straight away.

“The team has evolved a little since we last played in the Premier League and we’ve had a good look at how North Midd have done things over a few years.

“We want to be in their position before too long and, as such, our four 16/17 year olds in and around the Middlesex set-up will all get chances to play this year.”

Left-arm spinner Nayan Doshi has been added to the squad and Overy hopes to get full seasons out of the returning Richard Coughtrie and Ben Claypole, with Adam Wilson and Rob Nelson remaining as mainstays in the side.

Having won eight out of nine limited-overs fixtures last year, while also reaching the semi-finals of the Middlesex Cup, Bron are looking forward to competing in a shortened league campaign, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a real feel good feeling around the club, which has been evident by all the hard work being put in at training,” added Overy.

“We see limited-overs cricket as something we can do well in. Only having four homes games is a shame, given our record at Harman Drive last year, but we are ecstatic to be back in the Premier League and can’t wait to get going this week.

“It’s clearly a strange year, but we are 100 per cent focused on winning every game and using this season as a springboard towards next year.”

Highgate are also excited to be getting the delayed 2020 campaign underway this weekend, as the first team host Brentham in Division Two.

The seconds take on Twickenham and Johan de Silva said: “Preparations for the season have been in full swing, with new groundsman Dan Juniper keeping the ground in fine shape, together with several other volunteers from around the club.

“We have new captains in many of our upper teams so are hoping to hit the ground running after an enjoyable, albeit winless, return to cricket in local derbies against North London last Saturday.

“The arrival of the junior cricket season and move into step four of the ECB’s Return to Play Plan has allowed junior matches and training to recommence, which is great.

“This has led to over 200 participants in club activities as of late. Summer holiday camps have also started running, with in excess of 30 participants each week.”

For more information about the camps email cricket@highgate-cricket.co.uk.