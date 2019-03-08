Former Finchley amateur Courtenay ready for second pro bout

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Super bantamweight triumphed on her debut in the pro ranks in March

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereck Chisora (right) goes on the attack against Dillian Whyte (pic: Steven Paston/PA) Dereck Chisora (right) goes on the attack against Dillian Whyte (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay will take part in her second professional fight at The O2 on Saturday.

The super bantamweight was victorious on her debut in the paid ranks in March, beating Romania's Cristina Busuioc on points at the Copper Box Arena.

The 25-year-old will look to follow that up again with another success on a stacked Matchroom show in the capital.

Finchley-based heavyweight Dereck Chisora is also booked for action on the card as he takes on German foe Senad Gashi.

The 35-year-old will be keen to return to winning ways against Gashi having lost in his previous bout against Dillian Whyte in December.

Chisora gave his all in that bout, like he does every time he steps into the ring, but was stopped in the 11th round.

With the heavyweight division heating up currently, the 35-year-old will want a win to at least keep his name in discussions for potential world title fights.