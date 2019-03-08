Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Finchley amateur Courtenay ready for second pro bout

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Super bantamweight triumphed on her debut in the pro ranks in March

Dereck Chisora (right) goes on the attack against Dillian Whyte (pic: Steven Paston/PA)Dereck Chisora (right) goes on the attack against Dillian Whyte (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay will take part in her second professional fight at The O2 on Saturday.

The super bantamweight was victorious on her debut in the paid ranks in March, beating Romania's Cristina Busuioc on points at the Copper Box Arena.

The 25-year-old will look to follow that up again with another success on a stacked Matchroom show in the capital.

Finchley-based heavyweight Dereck Chisora is also booked for action on the card as he takes on German foe Senad Gashi.

The 35-year-old will be keen to return to winning ways against Gashi having lost in his previous bout against Dillian Whyte in December.

Chisora gave his all in that bout, like he does every time he steps into the ring, but was stopped in the 11th round.

With the heavyweight division heating up currently, the 35-year-old will want a win to at least keep his name in discussions for potential world title fights.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury’s Smith in MCC squad for Central America tour

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Finchley amateur Courtenay ready for second pro bout

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Spurs Ladies set for huge match with promotion rivals

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Thinking about becoming a foster parent to babies? Here’s what to consider when fostering an infant

Sue Price fosters babies and new borns through Newham Council

Borough boss Loizou not even thinking about National League South yet

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou shakes hands with a fan after the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists