Swimming: Haringey Aquatics youngsters get county call

PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 September 2019

Haringey Aquatics Shakil Giordani, head coach Paul Doyle and Gareth Davies

Haringey Aquatics Shakil Giordani, head coach Paul Doyle and Gareth Davies

Two young swimmers from Haringey Aquatics have been picked to represent Middlesex at the National County Team Championships in Sheffield next month.

Gareth Davies, who is 15 years old, and Shakil Giordani, two years his senior at 17, will swim for the county team at the Inter Counties Championships at Ponds Forge International Pool on October 6.

And this is the fourth year in succession that Haringey Aquatics have had swimmers represented in the county team and second in a row that two have been selected.

The National County Team Championships is an annual event where more than 900 swimmers from 36 counties race in three age groups.

The events kick off the short course (25m long pool) season, which will be followed by the Winter Regionals and Nationals in the upcoming months this winter.

