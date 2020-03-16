Search

Coronavirus: All hockey suspended

PUBLISHED: 19:04 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 16 March 2020

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

In light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and government advice, England Hockey has taken the decision to suspend its nationally run hockey activity.

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

This includes the competition and domestic events programme, Player Pathway activity and national youth programmes until at least 15 April.

A statement said: “We would urge leagues, clubs, schools, Player Pathway centres and others who deliver hockey on a local level to support this approach.

“This decision will impact activities at differing levels and scale. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and react as best we can during these unprecedented times. We’ll keep everyone in the hockey family as up to date as possible and look forward to hockey returning to normal when the time is right.”

List of suspended activity (as at March 16, 5pm)

Events/Finals:

Mar 19: Schools Finals: Girls & Boys U18s Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Mar 21-22: Investec Women’s Hockey League

Mar 23-24: Boys Schools U14, U16, U18 finals; Reading Hockey Club

Mar 29: Men’s and Women’s Championship semi finals and Division One play-offs

Mar-Apr: Boys U16s Schools knockouts

Apr 4-5: U16 Club Finals, Nottingham Hockey Centre

Apr 5: League Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Player Pathway activity: Performance Centres, Academy Centres, Development Centres.

England Hockey participation programmes: Hockey Heroes, Back to Hockey, Walking Hockey.

GB Coaching/EH umpiring: Courses and Workshops.

NAGs/DiSE:

Mar 21-22: England age group training days

April 6-9: DiSE; Lilleshall

Apr 11-13: England age group training camps; Lilleshall

Great Britain EDP:

Mar 17-18: Men’s Lilleshall camp

Mar 29: England women’s U21s

Apr 10-13: England & Scotland men’s U21s

Apr 10-13: England & Ireland women’s U21s

England Hockey: 17 Mar: England Hockey AGM.

