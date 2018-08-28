Search

Coldfall Primary youngsters claim top honours at table tennis event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 January 2019

The successful Coldfall Primary team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

The successful Coldfall Primary team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

Archant

Haringey school triumphed in under-11 boys’ team competition

Coldfall Primary School took top honours at the eighth annual Jack Petchey London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals.

The event took place on January 12 at the SportsDock at the University of East London.

The competition bought together 107 players making up 25 teams from 20 schools across London competing in under-11, under-13, under-16 and under-19 age groups for both boys and girls.

Coldfall Primary came through to lift the under-11 boys’ title, beating Barnes Primary 5-3 in the semi-final and Holland House 5-1 in the final.

The team consisted of Sam Gabriel, Noah Hacking, Josh Tiley-Hill and Jolyon Sze

Proud father and coach Alex Gabriel said: “I am so proud of this team. We were finalists last year and came second, bur it was harder this year and we won.

“I am not a trained coach, but the school asked me to get involved and we play after school on Fridays.

“I like to think I inspire them with my passion. This is a great competition and they all learn through the experience. We can’t wait for next year.”

Winners and runners up from the competition go forward to play in the English Schools’ Table Tennis Association Regional finals in February.

Gemma Juma, Operations Director at the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “The talent on display is inspiring and a tribute to all the young competitors.

“Through sheer hard work and determination, they are becoming such accomplished players.

“Sir Jack Petchey played table tennis for 75 years and he is very proud of our flourishing partnership with TTE.”

Greg Yarnell, Head of Development at TTE, said: “A massive thank you to the Foundation for the continued support which makes a big difference to helping us to attract young people to table tennis.

“We enjoy hosting these events and congratulations to everyone who made it to the final.”

It certainly was a fun time had by all the the SportsDock earlier this month.

