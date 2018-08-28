Search

Chisora ready for second shot at Whyte

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 December 2018

Ken Sellek

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora faces Dillian Whyte at The O2 on Saturday night in a fight that headlines a stacked Matchroom bill.

This will be the second match-up between the two British rivals, who previously met at the Manchester Arena in 2016.

That bout was a thriller which Whyte won on a split decision, while the build-up to the fight itself was also high on drama.

Chisora will be looking for a third straight win, having already beaten Zakaria Azzouzi and Carlos Takam so far in 2018.

With Whyte on the verge of participating in fights for world titles, it will offer a step up in class for the 34-year-old.

If Chisora can avenge the previous defeat to Whyte and continue his winning streak this weekend, then it may well be him who his opponents spot as a world-title hopeful.

Chisora against Whyte headlines a Matchroom show that will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

