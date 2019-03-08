Boxing: Chisora stops Pole to keep dream alive

Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena PA Wire/PA Images

Former Finchley amateur Dereck Chisora kept his career alive with a devastating knockout of Artur Szpilka at the O2 Arena.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Artur Szpilka (right) in the heavywight fight at the O2 Arena, London. Derek Chisora (left) in action against Artur Szpilka (right) in the heavywight fight at the O2 Arena, London.

Chisora, 35, was scrapping in the last-chance saloon - but he emerged victorious with a brutal second-round stoppage of the Pole to keep him in touch with the world's elite heavyweights

A clash with hard-hitting New Zealander Joseph Parker is on the cards after Chisora lapped up the adulation from the thousands in attendance at the O2.

Chisora (31-9) notched up his 22nd knockout victory with a trio of wicked right hands 61 seconds into the second round which saw Szpilka (22-4) slam to the canvas.

Mark Lyson swiftly waved the fight off as paramedics rushed to the stricken Pole.

You may also want to watch:

Many expected a tricky night for Chisora against the southpaw, but the Finchley man's hard work in camp with trainer Dave Coldwell was evident immediately as he stalked Szpilka throwing heavy leather.

With many writing Chisora off after an unspectacular performance against Senad Gashi last time out, he made a stunning statement in the second.

The former British champ cornered the Wieliczka man and wobbled him with a massive right hook.

With Szpilka stunned Chisora pounced.

Two more vicious blows caught the Pole flush on the head and he was rendered unconscious.

The O2 gasped - both in amazement of a frightful knockout and in fear for Szpilka's wellbeing. Thankfully, he rose to his feet after treatment and hobbled from the ring.

Chisora, on the other hand, is marching towards a showdown with ex-world champion Parker.