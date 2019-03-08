Boxing: Chisora continues renaissance with Price stoppage

Dereck Chisora (right) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire PA Wire

Dereck Chisora continued his renaissance at the O2 Arena as the Finchley heavyweight delivered a fourth-round stoppage win over David Price on Saturday, writes Sam Frost.

Chisora (32-9) bagged his third-straight victory to edge closer to a world title shot with a thrilling performance in the capital.

The 35-year-old - slated to face New Zealand's Joseph Parker before former WBO world champion pulled out with an infection from a suspected spider bite - was in merciless form, clubbing Liverpool's Price with a series of brutal blows.

The relentless pressure proved too much for Price, who was almost taken out in the third before being saved by the bell.

Chisora did not have to wait much longer for the finish, though, rattling Price's equilibrium with an eye-boggling uppercut midway through the fourth.

Wisely, the towel was thrown in, saving the brave Price - who to his credit buzzed Chisora with a few crisp shots - from further punishment.

And Chisora was pleased to deliver for the crowd, saying: "The fans realise when I say I'm coming to fight, I'm bringing it. You don't get a boxing match with me anymore, you get a fight. The fans were happy, and that's cool with me."

The pair set a hellacious pace in the first session, storming out of the blocks in a furious exchange of leather. Price was sharp, catching his man on the way in with some crisp and cute blows.

Chisora's work was more straightforward, walking forward and whipping thumping hooks to head and body, and those tactics began to reap rewards in the second, with a rangy Price powerless.

The Liverpool man was tiring in the third, as Chisora continued to back him up and the Londoner's procession gathered pace, with Price saved by the bell when he was pinned against the ropes.

The end followed a couple of minutes later as Chisora musstered a wicked blow as the pair were caught in a clinch, concussing Price with an uppercut he never saw.

Chisora hopes to fight on the undercard of Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December - as massive fights with Parker, Oleksander Usyk or Jarrell Miller await.

Manager David Haye said: "Dereck fighting Usyk for the vacant WBO belt is the ideal situation, but we don't know if the winner of the Joshua vs Ruiz fight is going to relinquish that belt."