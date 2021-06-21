Camden youngster Lewis Appiagyei crowned E1 series champion

Published: 4:00 PM June 21, 2021

Camden youngster Lewis Appiagyei has been crowned the inaugural champion of E1 series fastest lap competition. - Credit: Tony Aggiagyei

Camden youngster Lewis Appiagyei has been crowned the inaugural champion of E1 series fastest lap competition.

The E1 series, set to be the world's first and only electric powerboat racing series, held its first virtual online competition to find the UK’s fastest pilot.

The 17-year-old set a time well over three seconds to his nearest rival in just his second attempt to continue making a name for himself.

Appiagyei set his first Guinness World Record at the tender age of 10 and made history by being the youngest person in the world to set a motor racing simulator record.

He featured in Forbes magazine in America and was named the youngest on the prestigious Forbes "30 under 30" Africa list last year.

You may also want to watch:

Appiagyei aims to become a Formula 1 champion.

The youngster is already an ambassador for the biggest youth sporting event in Europe, the London Youth Games.

Appiagyei said he was impressed by the fast pace of the E1 RaceBird with its futuristic striking looks, so much so that he would even consider doing a stint in the series in 2023.