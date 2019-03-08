Search

Camden Swiss Cottage see youngsters eclipse 2018 haul at London Championships

PUBLISHED: 17:43 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 07 June 2019

Ally Larson in action for Camden Swiss Cottage

Ally Larson in action for Camden Swiss Cottage

Archant

Camden Swiss Cottage swimmers claimed a superb 64 medals at the London Regional Championships, nine more than in 2018.

Camden Swiss Cottage's national qualifiers face the camera

Ally Larson and Ava Lambropoulos led the way with six gold medals each as youngsters competed at the London Aquatic Centre and Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

Larson won her 200m and 400m medley, 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle, adding silvers in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

Lambropoulos, meanwhile, won her 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 400m freestyle and 200m and 400m medley swims, adding 200m freestyle silver.

Donatas Dragasius and Ella McEver won six medals each, with the former taking 200m medley, 100m and 200m backstroke golds, plus silvers in 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 400m medley.

Camden Swiss Cottage's London Regional champions, back row, Donatas Dragasius, Yann Divet, Jackson Olin and Leo He, middle row, Ella McEver, Ally Larson, and Leah O'Connell, front row, Charlotte Hyde and Alexis Lambropoulos

McEver won 50m breaststroke and 400m medley gold, with silvers in 200m medley, 200m butterfly and 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Lucas Bohm won a hat-trick of breaststroke golds, plus 50m freestyle bronze, as Leo He added 100m butterlfy gold, 50m freestyle and butterfly silvers and 100m freestyle and 200m butterfly bronze.

And Ines Guimond-Beetham added silvers in 50m butterfly and 400m medley, plus bronze in 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m butterfly.

Jackson Olin won 200m backstroke gold and 100m butterfly bronze, as Yann Divet took 1,500m freestyle gold and silver in 400m.

Anna Podurgiel won 50m and 100m backstroke silvers and 200m freestyle bronze, as Alexis Lambropoulos took 100m and 400m freestyle silvers.

And Pavle Stamenkovic added 200m freestyle silver, while Nick Finch took 50m breaststroke silver and 100m butterfly bronze.

Bronze medals went to Lauren Brantley (200m butterfly, 400m medley), Brandon Biss (1,500m freestyle), Amir Castronovo (200m breaststroke), Oliver Wright (50m breaststroke) and Grace Wylie (20mm backstroke).

Para-swimmers Charlotte Hyde (100m, 400m freestyle) and Leah O'Connell (50m butterfly) also won golds, as O'Connell added 50m and 100m freestyle silvers.

The club claimed 4x100m freestyle relay gold and 4x100m medley silver as no fewer than 19 members earned invites to National finals.

The list includes Biss, Lauren Brantley, Castronovo, Alex Chen, Antoine and Yann Divet, He, Dragasius, Charlotte Hyde, Alexis and Ava Lambropoulos, Larson, McEver, O'Connell, Podurgiel, Olin, Ellie Simmonds, Georgina Winters, and Oliver Wright.

