Camden Swiss Cottage break medal haul record yet again at Middlesex Championships

Camden Swiss Cottage SC claimed a record 57 gold, 40 silver and 31 bronze medals at the Middlesex Championships, with their total of 128 eclipsing last year's previous best of 112.

Ines Guimond-Beetham, 12, led the gold rush with eight wins, in 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 100m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle and 400m medley.

A silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke completed a 10-medal haul.

Isabella Thanassoulas, 11, won a total of 13 medals, with six golds in 200m backstroke, butterfly and medley, plus the 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle, plus seven silvers in 50m and 100m butterfly, 50m and 100m backstroke, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

And Ava Lambropoulos, 13, also won six golds in 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 400m freestyle and 200m and 400m medley, plus 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle silvers.

There were four gold medals and championship trophies as fastest swimmers in certain events for Anna Podurgiel, Donatas Dragasius and Ella McEver.

Podurgiel, 18, was crowned 100m freestyle and 200m medley champion, adding further golds in 50m butterfly and backstroke, plus silver in 100m butterfly and bronze in 200m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke.

Dragasius, 16, was crowned 200m medley and 400m freestyle junior champion, with further golds in 200m backstroke and 1500m freestyle, plus silver in 200m breaststroke and freestyle and 50m and 100m backstroke.

And McEver, 15, was crowned 400m medley junior champion and won other golds in 100m butterfly and breaststroke and 200m medley, with silvers in 200m backstroke, 50m and 200m breaststroke and 50m butterfly bronze.

Four golds also went to Nick Finch, 14, in 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 50m and 100m butterfly, plus silvers in 50m backstroke and breaststroke and 100m freestyle and bronze in 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly and medley.

Victor Gould, 11, also took four golds in 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and 100m and 200m freestyle, with silvers in 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 200m medley and bronze in 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

There were two golds each for 15-year-olds Emilia Magliocco, Leo He and Brandon Biss, Alexis Lambropoulos, 16, Eva Harris Brown and Lucas Bohm, both 13.

Edie McGrath, 15, Leon Biss, 11, and Damian Miceta, 13, also won gold, as Para-swimmers Charlotte Hyde, Leah O'Connell (4) and Ellie Simmonds were also victorious.

Benjamin Podurgiel and Charlotte Shao, two of Camden's youngest competitors, won bronze in the 11 & under group, as Lauren Brantley, Scarlett Bureau, Antoine and Yann Divet, Ritchie Grant, Alex and Charlotte Pama, Sapir Pasheli, Pavle Stamenkovi and Gaurika Singh also medalled.