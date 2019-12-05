Search

Advanced search

Tennis: Camden's Ward serves up more success in Spain

PUBLISHED: 09:21 05 December 2019

Danny Ward (left) celebrates in Marbella

Danny Ward (left) celebrates in Marbella

Archant

Camden's Danny Ward had more to celebrate at the XI International Seniors Open in Marbella recently.

Ward and his partner won the over-45 men's doubles at the event in Spain and decided to also drop down two age groups to compete in the over-35 doubles.

It proved to be an inspired decision as the pair came out on top once again to complete a superb double, without conceding a set in either copmetition.

You may also want to watch:

Success in the older age category keeps Ward within the top 30 in the world rankings and in a good position to push forward in 2020.

Ward, who is head coach and co-owner of the Mercury Tennis Club, is keen to pass on his knowledge of the game to local residents.

Anyone interested in starting tennis or improving their current standard can contact him on 07921 675206.

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tennis: Camden’s Ward serves up more success in Spain

Danny Ward (left) celebrates in Marbella

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kit Graham (left) was on target against Birmingham (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Premier League: Man Utd 2 Tottenham 1

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Wingate boss Knight says plenty of positives but plenty to learn

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Editorial comment: How can PM ignore Nazanin?

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists