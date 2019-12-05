Tennis: Camden's Ward serves up more success in Spain

Danny Ward (left) celebrates in Marbella Archant

Camden's Danny Ward had more to celebrate at the XI International Seniors Open in Marbella recently.

Ward and his partner won the over-45 men's doubles at the event in Spain and decided to also drop down two age groups to compete in the over-35 doubles.

It proved to be an inspired decision as the pair came out on top once again to complete a superb double, without conceding a set in either copmetition.

Success in the older age category keeps Ward within the top 30 in the world rankings and in a good position to push forward in 2020.

Ward, who is head coach and co-owner of the Mercury Tennis Club, is keen to pass on his knowledge of the game to local residents.

Anyone interested in starting tennis or improving their current standard can contact him on 07921 675206.