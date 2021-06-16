Brondesbury captain Overy is eager to bounce back at Twickenham

Published: 3:00 PM June 16, 2021

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brondesbury captain James Overy is eager for his side to bounce back as they face fellow strugglers Twickenham.

Overy's side head to Twickenham Green on Saturday as they desperately look to get a win under their belts in order to start climbing up the Middlesex League Premier Division table.

They also face Richmond in the Middlesex Cup quarter-finals the following day as they bid to pull off an upset.

“When you have a defeat like that, the best thing to do is play a game of cricket as quickly as you can, and we’re really excited to go to Twickenham,” Overy said.

“They’re on a not too different run to us, we’re close in the table, and clearly it’s a match we’re aiming to win. We aim to win every match, but this has a lot of importance.

“The league is probably split into two, Twickenham and us are in that second half of the league, and that probably gives us an idea of where we’re at.

“We start a run on Saturday with the teams directly in front of us in the coming weeks, we should also have a few players back from injury, and we’ve just signed a new overseas player.”

They head into a busy weekend on the back of an eight-wicket defeat to Richmond last weekend as they were bowled out for just 75.

“I don’t want to use it as a huge excuse, but we had six injuries going into the week, so a big chunk of the side was missing and that put us up against it," added Overy.

“That probably accounted for quite a lot of it, but it was a disappointing game in terms of a couple of us didn’t bat as well as we would have liked, and a few iffy decisions then suddenly you find yourself quite a few wickets down for not many runs.

“You need a couple of guys who are maybe a little bit more senior to step up and get a few more runs which obviously didn’t happen.

“It was a bad day at the office and not a whole lot of positives to come from it. Our overseas player even broke his shoulder and it was one of those days where if it could go wrong it did go wrong.

“Hopefully we can draw a line under it pretty quickly.”