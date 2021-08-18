Brondesbury have 'nothing to lose' in bid to avoid relegation

Published: 10:30 AM August 18, 2021

Brondesbury have "nothing to lose" as they head into final three fixtures says captain James Overy as they bid to pull off a great escape.

Overy and his side will welcome Twickenham to Harman Drive on Saturday as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding relegation from the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division.

“Three games, it’s very simple, we have to win all three,” Overy insisted. “There is no other way that going out there, throwing everything at it, and throwing cautious to the wind.

“We don’t expect a lot from this position, we aren’t the favourites to stay up, the bookies would certainly reflect that if there was any money on it so we’ve got nothing to lose.

“It’s quite a dangerous and an exciting place to be as you can go out there with freedom. That’s what I'll be telling the guys that we have no worries. We expect a tough game, but we might as well take the game to them, and see what happens.”

It was a five wicket defeat to Richmond last time out despite winning the toss and electing to bat first where they were bowled out for 86 runs with Amartya Kaul (41) leading the charge.

In reply, Richmond cruised to 88-5 with runs being spread around the batting line-up to seal the victory, and leave Brondesbury still desperately scrapping for points near the foot of the league table.

“It was how it has been for a number of weeks just not getting it done with the bat and putting too much pressure on the bowlers,” the captain admitted.

“We had a nice little run, but we just slipped back into that challenging place to be where we’re not scoring enough runs, therefore we’re always playing catch up. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday.

“If you can’t score runs then you’re making it very difficult for yourselves and it doesn’t matter how well the bowlers do, they’re not going to be able to defend such small totals, so it’s really frustrating as it was another opportunity to get a win.

“Richmond are a good side, but they are beatable in a sense, as they’re not at the top of the table and in the middle.

“We’ve now made it very difficult for ourselves, but we still are in the mix, and there is hope that we can stay up and pull something miraculous off but we’re up against it.”