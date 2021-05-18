Brondesbury captain Overy remains confident ahead of Teddington clash

Published: 8:30 AM May 18, 2021

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side can beat anyone in the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division.

Overy and his side will welcome reigning champions Teddington to Harman Drive on Saturday on the back of two defeats in their opening two fixtures.

The latest being a five-wicket loss to title hopefuls Ealing last weekend, thanks to a poor batting performance.

“We won’t get away from the fact that we’re a very good side, we didn’t bat very well on Saturday, but the league before we probably should have won the game,” Overy said.

“Teddington are a good side, they obviously won the league last year, so they’re a team full of confidence from that but they’re definitely beatable.

“Home or away we fancy our chances against anyone, but certainly being at home is an advantage for us.”

They lost the toss against Ealing and were put in to bat first, where they were bowled out for 89, with Lalit Bose (24) the top scorer much to the disappointment of skipper Overy.

“It was probably a good toss to win, which obviously they did, and therefore it meant we were put in to bat although with that being said we didn’t equip ourselves very well with the bat.

“We got off to a pretty ropey start, losing four or five wickets for not many, and we weren’t really able to recover properly.

“A good toss to win, but we should be better in those situations to negate that, which we weren’t able to do.”

In reply, Ealing mustered up a score of 92-5 with Alistair Wilkinson (3-39) the bright spark for Brondesbury with the ball.

“He’s bowled brilliantly so far and in the two games we’ve played so far – he has been the stand-out player – so it was pleasing to see him go well again.

“In general, our bowlers will always do a good job for us and put us in a good position, but obviously if we’re not able to back that up with the bat, then we’re not giving them a fair crack at the whip in terms of helping us win games.

“If we can provide some support with the bat then I'm confident our bowlers will take care of most games for us.

“They’re one of the better bowling line-ups in the league – so, very confident in them.”