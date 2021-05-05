Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Local rivals Brondesbury and North Middlesex will battle it out on opening weekend

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:30 AM May 5, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM May 5, 2021
Brondesbury captain James Overy (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Local rivals North Middlesex and Brondesbury go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Middlesex Premier Division season. 

Captain James Overy and his side will welcome one of the title favourites in North Middlesex to Harman Drive on Saturday as both clubs look to get off to a good start to the new campaign. 

North Middlesex will be hoping to have some of their young stars available although Luke Hollman, Joe Cracknell, Max Harris and Ethan Bamber are expected to remain on county duty with Middlesex. 

“We always have some really good games against North Middlesex, they’re obviously a fantastic side, and they’ve done well over the last couple of the season,” Brondesbury captain Overy said. 

“They’ve also had some great success with Middlesex, so it’s a great test, and it will give us a marker of where we’re at straight away. 

“We’ll certainly be going into it, trying to get an upset, and we’ll put in a good performance then see where it takes us.” 

North Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/T

The skipper insists they can’t wait to get back out on the pitch although he wants his side to push on this term rather than be happy with just remaining in the top-flight. 

“I can’t wait, I think everyone probably feels the same, just so excited to get back playing and hopefully having a full proper season,” Overy said. 

“The boys are excited, but we’ll be no different to anyone else I'm sure.” 

He added: “Last season it gave us a few excuses as we wanted to try pick some different people and give some experience to some of our guys. 

“Also being back in the Premier League it was a chance to stabilise and now this year is a chance to see where we are at. 

“We arguably play the best three sides first, so it’s a sharp test, but we can see where we are early on. 

“We’re not here to make up the numbers by any stretch whereas perhaps in the past we have been just desperate to hang on and stay up.” 

The rivals have both played a few friendlies since the restrictions eased allowing them to return to action. 

Cricket
North London News

