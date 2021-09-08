Brondesbury captain Overy looks ahead after final-day Hampstead victory

Published: 2:30 PM September 8, 2021

Brondesbury captain James Overy was pleased to end the season on a high note as they sealed a 21-run victory over local rivals Hampstead on the final day.

Hampstead won the toss and elected to field first, where Overy’s men were bowled out for 167 with Thomas Shaw (51) leading the charge.

The Harman Drive outfit then managed to restrict the visitors to 146 in reply, despite a good knock from Sam Evison (80).

“There was obviously not as much on it as normal, we obviously wanted to play properly and wanted to win the game, and end the season the best we could,” Overy said.

“The second half of our season has been a reasonable effort, we just got off to such a slow start, and that left us with too much to do.

“The last eight weeks, we’ve had the better end of five or six results, a few rain out and a few losses and obviously Saturday was the end of that.

“It’s a shame it didn’t mean as much as we would have liked it to have, but it was nice to get that win.”

The skipper was full of praise for batsman Thomas Shaw along with his entire bowling unit for their efforts.

“We batted really well, got ourselves into a good position, we probably didn’t get the score we thought we should have done," Overy said.

“We left a few out there, but Tom Shaw was awesome, he batted so well as he has done the last few weeks.

“I couldn’t be happier that it was him putting in that display and getting us across the line. With the ball like I've said all year, the boys were excellent, and we always feel like we’re in a game with our bowling line-up.

“It’s nice to go into the winter on the back of that victory.”

Division One cricket awaits Brondesbury next season but Overy is looking at the positives.

“The threes, fours, and fives were all promoted so there is a lot of strength down the list at the club, so hopefully some of those guys can push on and get places in higher teams," he said.

“With the first-team we were hit by a number of injuries and unavailable players, so we were never really able to get our best team out often enough, and in the Premier League that will cost you and that’s what has happened.”