'No reason we can't beat Ealing', says Brondesbury captain Overy

Published: 11:00 AM May 12, 2021

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brondesbury captain James Overy feels his side can beat anyone in the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division and have the perfect opportunity to show that this weekend.

Overy and his side will travel away to Ealing on Saturday as they look to cause an upset after almost doing so against North Middlesex before falling short last weekend.

“We’ve played North Middlesex, we’ve now got Ealing and Teddington, so for many people they’re the top three sides and what we did on Saturday shows there is absolutely no reason why we can’t beat both of those sides,” Overy said.

“Obviously we will have a lot of respect for them as they’re a strong unit and they got a win over Teddington last weekend.

“I personally think if we play our best game then we can beat anyone but I'm sure they think the same thing.”

It was a narrow two run defeat to local rivals North Middlesex after they won the toss and elected to field first they restricted them to 115-9 with Alistair Wilkinson (3-22) and Anthony Wilkinson (3-17) the stand-out performers.

They were bowled out for 113 in reply, the captain saying: “Probably more disappointed that we weren’t able to win rather than happy to have competed,” Overy said.

“This season as I've said before is about pushing ourselves and making sure we’re one of the stronger sides in the league rather than making up the numbers.

“From that perspective it’s very disappointing to not be able to get it over the line, but there was a lot to take from it, and it was only the first game of the season where it was good to be involved in a close game. Hopefully we will learn quite a lot from it.

“We’re personally always very confident in the quality that we’ve got and to be able to show that on Saturday was a good thing.

“Just felt we should have closed the game out being in such a strong position. For 90 per cent of the game we were the better side and that lack of knowhow let us down at the end.

“Fair play to them they used to winning games and that was the difference at the end.”

They bounced back with a five wicket win over Wembley in the first round of the T20

“It was a massively important that we won that game of cricket as winning is a habit and I suppose losing is as well so it was a huge victory.

“Winning a close game when the pressure is on proves that we can get over the line, so very happy as captain to see do that, and get into the next round.”