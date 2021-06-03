Brondesbury face clash with league leaders Crouch End

Published: 9:30 AM June 3, 2021

Brondesbury captain James Overy insists they will be "full of confidence" as they take on league leaders Crouch End this weekend.

Overy and his side head to Crouch End Playing Fields on Saturday on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions.

“Crouch End came up with us a couple of years ago, we’ve played them a few times in recent years, and we know how they’re going to play,” the skipper said.

“They’ve got off to a reasonable start, they’ve been able to play all of their games, and they beat Ealing on Saturday so they’re a proper side and top of the league.

“We will go there full of confidence.”

You may also want to watch:

They picked up a four wicket victory over Finchley in the league after winning the toss and electing to field where they restricted their opponents to 214-6.

In reply, they scored 215-6 thanks to Lalit Bose (106) and Shailen Assani (51) before then sealing a 124 run win over Shepherd’s Bush in the cup.

Brondesbury's Lalit Bose - Credit: Brondesbury CC

“It was a really good weekend, not just for the first team, but throughout the club as every team won in the league on the weekend,” Overy said.

“A really good weekend for the club, a really good one for the first-team, and a much needed win in the league and it was good to back that up in the cup.

“Hopefully we can now go on a bit of a run, that’s three wins from the last three, and it feels calmer now we’ve got that first win under our belts."

He added: “It was a really important win in the National last weekend, it gave us that belief, and got us on the right track.

“The chase was very similar in the first week, that we were controlling for a while, especially when Lalit and Shailen were batting.

“Getting it over the line was important so we know we can win when we chase and important in terms of the league table.”

The skipper was full of praise for both Bose and Assani who came up trumps with the bat in the league match.

“Outstanding from both of them, that was Lalit’s first 100 for the club, and obviously they’re not that easy to come by in general so to get 100 when you’re chasing, and to win us the game, was great.

“He’s been a great addition, but I was pleased for Shailen as we had a good conversation, and gave him a pretty clear role that we wanted him to play.”