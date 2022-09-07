Captain Overy delighted to bring silverware to Brondesbury

Brondesbury captain James Overy admitted it felt great to clinch the Middlesex League Division One title on a tense final day of the 2022 season.

Needing to beat Winchmore Hill to be crowned champions, they secured a dramatic nine-run victory after hearing that rivals Finchley had beaten lowly Wembley by 102 runs.

The decisive moment came as Adam Wilson ran out Charlie Avent and Overy revealed: "It was getting quite nervy at the end.

Brondebury celebrate their title win - Credit: James Overy

"We were set to concede five penalty runs due to our over rate so it was a very important last ball, otherwise they would've only needed four in the last over and probably would've got them."

Overy had chosen to bat after winning the toss but saw opening partner Lalit Bose and Nathan Fernandes fall cheaply as his side slipped to 13-2.

The captain dug in to share 65 for the third wicket with Shailen Assani, scoring 25 off 74 balls.

And after Assani fell for 34 off 79 deliveries, there were double-figure contributions from Daneel Raats (21), Thomas Shaw and Wilson as Bron were dismissed for 160.

"The pitch was not at its best, not as good as we hoped, having been wet in the week, so it was a tricky decision," added Overy.

"Whatever we got we were confident our bowlers would help us out and it proved the case, but I would've liked 20 more runs, although we didn't need it in the end.

"We had a few partnerships but when they were 120-4 it wasn't looking the best."

Angus Beagles removed both openers in quick succession, with Nick Foster nabbing two wickets in two balls to make it 81-4.

Then with the visitors just 40 runs short of their target, Adam Copley ran out Ross Forrester (41), turning the game back towards Bron.

Copley, Beagles (3-26), Foster (3-39) and Fernandes had further success, before Wilson wrapped up the innings on 151.

And Overy said: "Gus bowled really well and I was really proud of his performance in a game like that, it should stand him in good stead.

"He has played in the ones since 14 and been there or thereabouts most of the season but has had better seasons, although he still quite young now. But he stepped up.

"When we got the sixth wicket nobody acknowledged it [promotion]. We wanted the win to win the league and get the silverware.

"It was great that it was tense and exciting, as long as you win. It added to the day and the drama.

"It was amazing to get the right side of the result. Hopefully it's a sign of more to come.

"All of the club were there, it was an amazing night."