Brondesbury captain Overy wants silverware in season finale

Brondesbury captain James Overy wants to get his hands on the Middlesex League Division One silverware this weekend.

Overy's side moved to the top of the table with victory at title rivals Harrow St Marys last weekend and now lead Finchley by one point going into the last game of the season.

Bron welcome Winchmore Hill on Saturday, while their north London neighbours visit lowly Wembley.

And Overy is clear about what his side have to do, saying: "It's in our hands to win the league and you'd take that. We're at home.

"We're going to have to win if we want to win the league.

"I'd be surprised if Finchley don't win at Wembley, they're one of the better sides we've played.

"We just want to win it really badly and get some silverware.

"I think it's important when you get promoted to win the league, it gives you that bit more confidence going up for the next season."

Overy won the toss at Harrow St Marys and chose to bat, then put on 138 with opening partner Lalit Bose, who hit two sixes and 11 fours in his 74 off 89 balls.

The skipper added another 54 for the fourth wicket with Nick Foster, before falling for 75 off 103 deliveries, having hit seven boundaries.

And Bron closed on 266-6 after Foster (26), Daneel Raats (21) and Thomas Shaw (26 not out) made starts.

Thomas Shaw in batting action for Brondesbury - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was a big game first of all and you don't get to play in many of those, it was like a final and really exciting," added Overy.

"It was really important on that pitch to see off the new ball as it can start to spin there and we got off to a decent start.

"We were pleased to do that at the top in a big game and show up for the team.

"I think the top score there was 209 so I thought we were well aove par and 266 gave us confidence that we were in business."

The home side's openers put on 63 in reply, but departed in quick succession and saw their hopes fade as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Robert Nelson (3-43) was the pick of the Bron bowling, as Foster (2-14), Adam Copley and Adam Wilson (both 2-36) also had success to seal a 91-run victory.

Overy added: "They got off to a flyer, scoring at over six an over, but we remained calm and I always thought we had a lot of runs on the board and it would be a long chase for them.

"They have all been really consistent this year. They've all chipped in most games, we haven't had many six and seven-fers and it was the same again, we built steady pressure throughout.

"Our fielding was amazing, we took five catches and a run out, we were brilliant in the field.

"We put in a performance as a team and I couldn't be more pleased."

Finchley won their derby with North London by four wickets, after Will Lake (103) and Jaahid Ali (46) led the visitors to 229-8.

Sebastian Feszczur-Hatchett (3-37), David Burton (2-29) and Caleb James (2-34) had most success with the ball for Finchley, who saw Joseph Emanuel hit 77 off 71 balls, with nine fours, to lead their chase.

Feszczur-Hatchet then came in and clubbed an unbeaten 36 off just 13 balls, with a six and seven fours, to see them home with 10 balls remaining.