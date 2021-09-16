Saracens focused on hitting the ground running says Alex Lozowski

Published: 12:20 PM September 16, 2021

Saracens' Alex Lozowski kicks a penalty during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Alex Lozowski says Saracens are fully focused on hitting the ground running as they head to Ashton Gate for the Gallagher Premiership opener against Bristol on Friday night.

The England international is back after spending last season in Montpellier, and is straight in to the starting line-up to take on the semi-finalists from the 20/21 campaign.

Ralph Adams-Hale starts at loosehead alongside Tom Woolstencroft and Marco Riccioni in the front-row, who makes his Premiership debut after the summer move from Benetton.

Nick Isiekwe and Tim Swinson will operate in the second-row, whilst Jackson Wray captains the team from blindside next to Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola at the base of the scrum.

Aled Davies gets the nod at scrum-half with Lozowski his half-back partner at Ashton Gate.

Nick Tompkins and Dom Morris continue their midfield partnership which functioned well in pre-season, and in the back-three there is plenty of pace in the form of Rotimi Segun, Alex Lewington and Elliott Obatoyinbo.

On the bench there is lots of Premiership experience with the likes of Richard Barrington amongst the replacements, and there could be a Saracens debut for Joe Simpson who arrived this week on a loan deal from Gloucester.

Lozowski says Sarries can’t wait for the curtain raiser on Friday against the Bears.

“We’ve had a good pre-season which is now behind us so we’re fully focused on getting off to a good start and hitting the ground running.

“Bristol have evolved their game over the last few years and are very organised so we need to be ready for a great challenge.”

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Ralph Adams-Hale

2 Tom Woolstencroft

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Tim Swinson

6 Jackson Wray (c)

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Alex Lozowski

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Dom Morris

14 Alex Lewington

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Richard Barrington

18 Alec Clarey

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Sean Reffell

21 Joe Simpson

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Ben Harris