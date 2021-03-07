Inessa Kaagaman brace seals a win for Brighton over Tottenham

Published: 5:33 PM March 7, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Inessa Kaagman’s brace saw Brighton continue their good run of form with an action-packed 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch midfielder struck twice in the second half to earn Hope Powell’s side a third successive Barclays FA Women’s Super League triumph.

The two sides are still only separated by a single place in the table but the form book tells a different story for Spurs, who have now lost their last four.

There was little between the two sides in the opening exchanges but Brighton had the first clear chance on 20 minutes when Ellie Brazil crossed to Emma Koivisto, whose shot from six yards was saved by Aurora Mikalsen.

Tottenham went close minutes later as Rosella Ayane and Alanna Kennedy exchanged passes and the latter flashed a shot just past the bottom left hand corner.

Spurs nearly scored in the dying seconds of the first half, Shelina Zadorsky’s powerful header bound for the top corner until Koivisto made a vital goal line clearance.

After a slow start to the second half, Spurs came to life on 60 minutes when Gemma Davison controlled a long free-kick into the box and hit the bar from eight yards.

Kaagman then notched the opener on 64 minutes after Ellie Brazil flicked the ball on to the Dutch midfielder, who fired into the bottom right corner from 10 yards.

Brighton then doubled the lead on 74 minutes after Abbie McManus cleared straight to Kaagman on the edge of the area, who controlled and hit a fierce strike into the top left corner.

Tottenham almost pulled a goal back immediately as Siri Worm’s close range shot was palmed on to the post by Megan Walsh.

Brighton hit the bar twice in quick succession with ten minutes left, Nora Heurom’s dipping effort came back off the bar and Megan Connoly’s deflected effort looped on to the top of the crossbar too.

Spurs hit the woodwork again in added time; Rianna Dean attempted a dipping effort from 25 yards that crashed off the crossbar.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com

Brighton goalscorer Inessa Kaagman said: “It was a tight game and sometimes the second balls were not picked by us as much as we wanted.

“Sometimes the ball didn’t stick at our feet when passing but, as the game went on, we got more into the game and we just took our chances.

“I just have to take my chances when they come. I don’t really mind who scores, as long as we as a team score, but it’s always nice to get on the scoresheet.

“We got together and said we need to change things and now we are three games further along the road. It’s been good for us I think, as a group we are really together.”

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said: “To be honest, we could have created more chances in the first half.

“But we started creating those chances, but just couldn’t get the ball over the line and we were throwing bodies in left, right and centre.

“They defended well in those situations when it was a bit scrappy in the box but on a different day maybe those just go in. “We’ve hit the crossbar three times, it’s unfortunately about the rub of the green.”

Brighton (3-5-2): Megan Walsh, Danique Kerdijk, Maya Le Tissier, Aileen Whelan, Megan Connolly, Lee Guem-Min, Inessa Kaagman, Emma Koivisto, Ellie Brazil, Emily Simpkins, Victoria Williams

Substitutes: Simpkins for Nora Heurom 45, Rianna Jarrett for Lee 90

Unused subs: Cecile Fiskerstrand, Bethan Roe, Fliss Gibbons, Maisie Symonds, Hollie Olding, Libby Bance

Goals: Kaagman 64, 74

Bookings: Lee 21, Connolly 45, Kerkdijk 68

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Aurora Miaklsen, Shelina Zadorsky, Siri Worm, Gemma Davison, Ria Percival, Angela Addison, Kit Graham, Alanna Kennedy, Abbie McManus, Rosella Ayane, Esther Morgan

Substitutes: Rianna Dean for Ayane 61, Josie Green for Kennedy 69, Lucy Quinn for Morgan 79

Substitutes not used: Amy Martin, Chloe Peplow, Kerys Harrop

Bookings: Worm 77

Referee: Stacey Pearson