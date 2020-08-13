Search

Wood Green youngster Abraham finally back out on the track

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 August 2020

Brandon Abraham poses by his car ahead of track return (Pic: Anand Tiwari)

Archant

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham was finally back out on the race track after months without action due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Highgate Wood School student qualified ninth with a fantastic display of focus and skill in his first time racing at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire at the weekend.

The youngster then went on to secure 15th place in the first race and 12th in the final race to place him 18th overall in the Championship standings.

There are three races left in this Covid-19 abbreviated season, including Donnington Park, Silverstone and Brands Hatch – all tracks Abraham knows well, so he is hoping to really put himself on the map with some good results.

Abraham, who races with NHAMotorsport and is sponsored by local tyre company Samtyres of Tottenham, RaceRoom UK, Izone Driver Performance, has been competing in virtual races to make sure he was ready for when he was allowed to return.

