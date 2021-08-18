Brandon Abraham joins the push to help motorsports become more diverse

Published: 4:30 PM August 18, 2021

Wood Green racing star Brandon Abraham has joined forces with NRG’s, Next Racing Generation. - Credit: Paul Abraham

Wood Green racing star Brandon Abraham has joined forces with NRG’s Next Racing Generation as they hosted a four day Esports event.

NRG founder Carol Glenn, whose newly founded academy, is part of the Lewis Hamilton commission report concerning the drive to increase diversity in the motorsports industry added Abraham to their line-up.

The racing industry and energy drink giant Red Bull hosted the four day Esports event at their Gaming Sphere in Shoredicth, East London.

Those who attended were treated to inspirational talks by GB’s 2019 Rio Olympic Bronze Medalist Anyika Onuora.

The main event the Road to Race Grand Prix was contested by 10 finalists, with Ruben Stanislaus taking the Top spot, followed by Carl Chase then Bayley Campbell.

Brandon provided technical support and coaching to the future prospects giving them an insight into the professional Esports & motorsports industry.

NRG hope to provide a platform for those underrepresented by providing education and opportunities and advice on how to seek a career in the motorsports sector.

The Event was supported by national Indoor Karting company Teamsport.