Haringey youngster Brandon Abraham bags place in Logitech final

Published: 2:00 PM September 28, 2021

Wood Green racing star Brandon Abraham bagged a spot in the Logitech McClaren G Challenge final in Las Vegas.

The youngster had to dig deep to produce a blistering qualifying lap, which saw him take P2 on the grid, in the virtual online Logitech McLaren G challenge 2021 event.

The race was at Brands Hatch, a track known for it’s difficult overtaking opportunities, and qualifying was key on this particular circuit.

Abraham, who was last year’s European Champion did not flinch and held his nerve to qualify on the front row, taking P2 with his last lap.

The race itself was wheel to wheel for 20 nail biting minutes Brandon fought to keep his hard earned P2 as he was challenged by Luke Whitehead for the duration of the race.

The top three drivers automatically booked a spot in the semi-finals and will next be racing for a place in Las Vegas, where the grand final will take place.

The circuit for the semi-final is yet to be announced.