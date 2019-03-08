Search

Adams set for title defence against Salinas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 September 2019

Nicola Adams (left) in action against Isabel Millan (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Reigning WBO world flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title on Friday at the Royal Albert Hall.

The former Haringey amateur takes on Maria Salinas on a Queensbury Promotion and on the same bill as Daniel Dubois' Commonwealth heavyweight title showdown against Ebenezer Tetteh.

Adams, a two-time Olympic flyweight champion, has won all five of her professional fights so far.

She beat Isabel Millan in her last bout to win the world flyweight title.

Salinas, meanwhile, has 31 bouts to her name, losing seven and beating Kandy Sandoval in May.

Unbeaten lightweight Jeff Ofori also takes to the ring at York Hall on Friday to defend his Southern Area title against Alfie Price.

Ofori, who comes from Tottenham, was last in action against Jordan Ellison, beating him on a points decision back in February.

