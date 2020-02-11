Search

Ekundayo set to make return to the ring at York Hall

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2020

Larry Ekundayo (green/white shorts) fighting Joseph Lamptey in 2015. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Larry Ekundayo (green/white shorts) fighting Joseph Lamptey in 2015. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

The 2020 London professional boxing scene gets underway on Saturday at York Hall in Bethnal Green with former Haringey Police Boxing Club welterweight Larry Ekundayo facing Nathan Hardy from Sheffield.

Ekundayo was last in the ring in December 2018 when he beat Louis Greene on points but was out of action for a year with an injury.

Before his injury, he held the IBF European Welterweight Title with his professional record standing at 15 wins from 16 bouts.

The clash at York Hall is top of the bill, with Ekundayo having also had wins against Gary Corcoran and John Thain in his career.

Also on the bill is Maida Vale super-featherweight Alireza Ghadiri, who has won both his professional fights and will compete against a selected opponent.

