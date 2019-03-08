Chisora set for Saturday showdown with Price

Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora faces Liverpool's David Price on Saturday night at the 02 Arena.

Chisora has won 31 of his 40 professional fights, stopping Artur Szpilka after two rounds in his last bout, while Price also fought on the same promotion and beat David Allen.

In the lead-up to the fight, Chisora has called for his next contest to be against Oleksandr Usyk if he is successful against Price.

After turning professional in 2007, Chisora became the British champion in 2010 by beating Danny Williams before losing the title to Tyson Fury.

Olympic bronze medal winner Price, 36, is a year older than Chisora and has lost six of his 25 fights, with Chisora heading into the contest as favourite.

Also on the bill is former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay, who will be looking for her fourth straight victory against an opponent yet to be confirmed.