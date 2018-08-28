Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 January 2019

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Archant

One of America’s biggest sporting events is coming to The Blues Kitchen in Shoreditch for the first-time ever this weekend.

The Curtain Road restaurant will be opening its doors for the 53rd annual Super Bowl and will include live entertainment, food and drink from 9pm to 4am on Sunday, February, 3.

There will be large projectors up in to show the clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams as they battle to be crowned 2019 NFL champions.

Tom Brady’s Patriots are favourites heading into the clash but it is expected to be an exciting match up.

The half-time show has big name band Maroon 5 heading the bill to keep the atmosphere going during the break.

To keep those energy levels up throughout, the kitchen will also be dishing up delicious stadium style snacks, with the booze flowing until close.

The Blues Kitchen’s slogan said: “Expect world class American football accompanied by an electric atmosphere, unlike anywhere else in London.”

Visit theblueskitchen.com/shoreditch/ for more information on the event or bookings.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (right) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Most Read

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

#includeImage($article, 225)

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Spurs leave it late to tame Lionesses

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies forward Rianna Dean celebrates her late winner at Millwall Lionesses (pic: Wu's Photography).

Hendon avoid being stung by Wasps

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Haringey knocked off top spot thanks to late goal

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists