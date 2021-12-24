Billy and Mako Vunipola re-sign with Saracens

Saracens' Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola (right) celebrate winning the European Champions Cup during the European Rugby Champions Cup Final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon. - Credit: PA

Saracens have announced that Billy and Mako Vunipola have both signed new contracts at the club.

The brothers, who have been at the forefront of the success at StoneX Stadium for the last decade will be remaining in North London.

Billy, who has made 135 appearances for Saracens has won four Premiership titles and three European crowns during his time at StoneX.

The 29-year-old also has 61 England caps to his name, cementing his place as one of the most feared number eights in world rugby.

Mako has represented the Men in Black 187 times since joining in 2011.

He has played for England 67 times, and also been on three British and Irish Lions tours and accumulated nine test caps against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours.

The brothers both started in Paris to secure England’s most recent Grand Slam in 2016, and on the international front they have also won two other Six Nations titles, an Autumn Nations Cup and reached a Rugby World Cup Final for their country.

Billy said: “I’m very happy to extend my stay with the boys! I want to leave the club and shirt in a better place than when I joined it, I’m so proud to represent Saracens Rugby Club.”

Mako said: “I have loved my time at the club and could not be happier to have signed. We have achieved some special things over the last 10 years and I am motivated to help the club get back to the top over the next years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall had huge praise for the pair who are so crucial to the squad.

”In their own unique ways, they have been instrumental in how we have grown and progressed and have been key figures in the success the club has enjoyed.

“Mako is a world class operator, with an incredible skill set and an innate understanding of the game.

”His competitive spirit and leadership have helped drive standards within the group and he has the desire and determination to take his own game and that of the team to new levels in the years ahead.

“Billy’s level of performance for nearly a decade at the club has been staggering and he has demonstrated great resilience and perseverance to overcome a number of serious injury setbacks over that time.

“He is highly influential on and off the field and has a great feel for what the group needs at any given moment.“



