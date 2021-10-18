Saracens boss tips Jamie George and Vunipola brothers for England recall

Published: 5:30 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 6:15 PM October 18, 2021

Saracens' Nick Isiekwe (centre) wins a line out during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: PA

Saracens boss Mark McCall says he will be "amazed" if a trio of his star players are overlooked by England head coach Eddie Jones for a second time this season.

Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola were left out of Jones' training squad last month.

Jones names his group for the Autumn Nations Series on Monday - England face appointments with Tonga, Australia and South Africa - and it will come on the back of Saracens routing Gallagher Premiership opponents Bath 71-17.

Hooker George scored two of Saracens' 10 tries, while the Vunipola brothers were also prominent in a ruthless dismantling of the west country club.

Their England colleague Maro Itoje, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet as he made his first Premiership start since October last year, although he went off early in the second half after taking a blow to his shoulder.

On Itoje, McCall said: "I am not sure if Maro is a shoulder or a pec. We are just trying to find out how serious it is."

Saracens' Maro Itoje (centre) tackled by Bath's Sam Underhill (centre right) during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Recreation Ground - Credit: PA

Bath's England wing Anthony Watson also exited early, and Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper said: "It's definitely his knee, but I don't think it is too bad. I think he is all right."

Saracens racked up a remarkable 45 points in the first half through George's double, another two from wing Max Malins and one each by Itoje and flanker Ben Earl.

Substitute prop Eroni Mawi added a seventh Saracens try, Malins completed his hat-trick and Rotimi Segun and Dom Morris also scored, while skipper Owen Farrell booted eight conversions and a penalty for a 19-point haul and Alex Goode kicked a late conversion.

Asked whether he would be surprised if the trio did not make the squad, McCall said: "Amazed. Everybody would be with the way they played.

"If Eddie wanted to see if they had the motivation and desire to still play for England, then they showed that today. I thought Owen (Farrell) was brilliant as well.

"I thought Billy was unreal. Mako as well. The two of them were to the fore in the defensive sets.

"There is a new squad tomorrow, and I expect to have a lot more players back in it.

"It was how physical, confrontational we were, dominating the gain-line. We've got players who can make things happen."