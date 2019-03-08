Hockey: Captain Baker wants Hampstead & Westminster triple

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews) Archant

Hampstead & Westminster’s women have already ticked two boxes and had a fairytale ending to the club’s 125th anniversary season.

But it's not over yet and they want more, according to captain Kat Baker.

Having won the East Conference title, finishing two points clear of Wimbledon, they topped their promotion play-off group to move up to the Premier League, before cheering the Hampstead men to success.

And they return to the scene of that success to play Clifton Robinsons on May 5 looking for more silverware.

Baker said: “We've still got the cup final and we're pumped to have more training. We want the triple now!

“We've got a lot to celebrate and an opportunity to play Clifton, who are a solid club, will be a good test for us, then it's about building in the summer. We're delighted. It's a tough league and we didn't seal the title until the end and then we've had the fairytale ending at finals weekend.

“In the 125th year for the club, after going so close last year, when we were both commiserating, to celebrate together this year, was a lot of fun.”

Sunday celebrations continued into the working week, with the squad making the most of the occasion. And Baker says that camaraderie has been a key ingredient, adding: “We're such a strong group and we always joke how much we like each other. We spent Monday together as well!

“We trust each other and stick together. Kate (Richardson-Walsh) and Sarah (Kelleher) have been great, the perfect addition, and we're so thankful.”

Although one more fixture remains on the list for this unforgettable 2018/19 season, Baker says Hampstead are already thinking of the next step.

And she says the players are so grateful for the backing they have received, adding: “The support from the club was unbelievable. The sidelines were full and it was great to have both teams there. It shows what the club is about.

“We've had a lot of support and felt ready for the last two years, so it's great to go up.

“Jonny Witt and Richard Sykes were set on building the women up and it's a mega club to be part of. It's good fun, we're excited by the challenge of stepping up. There's a lot of work to do in pre-season, but we feel we can play at that level and we've got to get out there and prove that.”