Baggaley delighted to bag another World Ping Pong title

PUBLISHED: 16:05 30 January 2020

Andrew Baggaley celebrates his success at the World Championship of Ping Pong (pic Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Andrew Baggaley said it was a total dream to win a record-breaking fourth BetVictor World Championship of Ping Pong title at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 36-year-old beat Germany's Alexander Flemming in the final point of a dramatic five-set affair to claim the $20,000 top prize.

And England international Baggaley said: "It's just a dream, a total dream.

"It's a dream for me to play this tournament in my home country. It's open for everyone to play, it's a fair system. This is amazing, it's a privilege to play at the iconic Alexandra Palace and I'm just thrilled that I have won again."

At 14-14 in the fifth set it all came right down to a dramatic final point decider and Baggaley showed no signs of nerves after claiming the most important point of his playing career.

"I was just trying to make him play the extra shot really," he added. "I didn't really wanted to play to him, I wanted to play with a lot of height on the ball and just play deep and then just left praying, praying to God!

"I was just trying to play, take the ball in front of me and put all the energy into it. I was still so composed and that was the key with myself winning it.

"I've got to say about Alex (Flemming) that he is an absolutely unbelievable player. It's only a matter of time until he wins it."

