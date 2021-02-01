Parliament Hill's Night of 10,000m PBs cancelled due to Covid-19
Britain's prestigious 25-lap athletics festival Night Of 10,000m PBs, held annually held at Parliament Hill Fields Athletics Track, has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19.
The event, which was due to take place at Hampstead Heath on June 6, was set to act as both the British Olympic Trials for the 10,000 metres and European Athletics 10,000m Cup.
The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all those due to participate, athletes, coaches, technical officials, fans and event staff, following consultations with stakeholders.
Event promoters Highgate Harriers AC say preparations have begun to hold the eighth edition next year.
“I’m gutted to announce we’ve made the decision to cancel the 2021 edition of Night of the 10,000m PBs," said event chief Ben Pochee.
"The safety of all involved from officials, to athletes and spectators has to be our obvious priority and the nature of our event and our venue facility have been key in this decision.
“I feel for everyone who was looking forward to celebrating our 25-lap festival, but please note we will return in 2022, and when we do I have no doubt how much we’ll appreciate the unique atmosphere created by our closely gathered #Lane3BeerNCheer community.
"Wishing everyone well during these tough times and we can’t wait to welcome our sport back to Parliament Hill in the near future.”