Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics Archant

ASICS London 10K has launched a brand new running initiative for children called the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge.

On Sunday July 5, thousands of runners will descend on the capital to celebrate the sport of running and for the first time in the event's 20-year history, children aged 7-14 can join the festivities and achieve their first major running goal.

Jessica Frey, CEO of Virgin Sport said: "The ASICS London 10K is Virgin Sport's most iconic landmark race.

"We are delighted to partner with Weetabix Protein at this year's event to bring people of all ages and abilities together through movement."

Places will be awarded to the first 1000 children that sign up to finish their challenge on race day.

Another 1000 participants will be able to opt-in to finish their 10km virtually and all 2000 will receive an exclusive Weetabix Protein ASICS finisher t-shirt and medal.

Each child will be sent a record card after registering, which they will fill-in to log their running distance.

Entry to the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge is free of charge.

Anna Cheatley, brand manager for Weetabix Protein said: "We are excited to join forces with ASICS London 10K and Virgin Sport.

"Families have always been at the heart of Weetabix so we're proud to help people of all ages get off to a strong start and power their way through their running challenge."

For more informatio, visit VIRGINSPORT.COM/YOUTH