Search

Advanced search

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 February 2020

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

Archant

ASICS London 10K has launched a brand new running initiative for children called the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge.

On Sunday July 5, thousands of runners will descend on the capital to celebrate the sport of running and for the first time in the event's 20-year history, children aged 7-14 can join the festivities and achieve their first major running goal.

Jessica Frey, CEO of Virgin Sport said: "The ASICS London 10K is Virgin Sport's most iconic landmark race.

"We are delighted to partner with Weetabix Protein at this year's event to bring people of all ages and abilities together through movement."

Places will be awarded to the first 1000 children that sign up to finish their challenge on race day.

Another 1000 participants will be able to opt-in to finish their 10km virtually and all 2000 will receive an exclusive Weetabix Protein ASICS finisher t-shirt and medal.

Each child will be sent a record card after registering, which they will fill-in to log their running distance.

Entry to the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge is free of charge.

Anna Cheatley, brand manager for Weetabix Protein said: "We are excited to join forces with ASICS London 10K and Virgin Sport.

"Families have always been at the heart of Weetabix so we're proud to help people of all ages get off to a strong start and power their way through their running challenge."

For more informatio, visit VIRGINSPORT.COM/YOUTH

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Man, 18, charged over stabbing of 15-year-old in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

Regent’s Park mosque stabbing: Worshipper knifed in London Central Mosque

Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, where a man has been stabbed. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster beaten by Buckingham on return

Hampstead & Westminster's Fran Tew (pic Mark Clews)

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24