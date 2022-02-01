'Underwhelming transfer window for Arsenal as Aubameyang departs'

Opinion

On the surface, Arsenal’s January was crazy, in terms of transfers and matches, with that craziness summed up by the window closing with deals still up in the air.

During the January window, Arsenal’s major dealings saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Folarin Balogun and Pablo Mari each leave on loan, Sead Kolasinac’s contract mutually terminated, and Calum Chambers sold to Aston Villa.

The biggest deal for Arsenal has still yet to be confirmed by the club, with a roller coaster deadline day seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona for free, with the Spanish side taking on the striker’s entire wages. Announcements from the clubs are expected imminently.

With multiple disciplinary breaches over the past year, culminating in the former club captain being dropped by Mikel Arteta, a departure for Aubameyang was always likely, although shifting their highest earner is a big coup for the Gunners.

Aubameyang was a fantastic player for Arsenal, scoring 92 goals in 163 games for the North London side whilst carrying them to an FA Cup win under Mikel Arteta in 2020, netting a brace against Manchester City in the semi final, and another brace in the final against Chelsea.

It is a shame the way Aubameyang’s time in N5 came to an end, but a split was looking increasingly likely and gives both parties a chance to progress.

Arsenal’s incomings were left until the final days with a pair of Americans headed to London in the summer in left sided centre half Auston Trusty from Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Rapids, and goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

It is understandable if Arsenal fans feel underwhelmed. The squad has gotten significantly lighter, with the departures of Aubameyang and Chambers in particular, whilst there has been no one to come in and push Arsenal on.

As fans, it is hard to forget the sheer number of signings who have not worked out, seemingly throwing money away and stunting any progress for the club – perhaps this is also in the minds of the transfer team. Arsenal have a streamlined squad and a smaller wage bill ahead of, hopefully, a big summer.