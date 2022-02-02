Arsenal Women to face Liverpool after FZ Cup win

Arsenal have been drawn away to Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup fifth round after beating London City Lionesses 1-0 on Sunday.

Manager Jonas Eidevall said Arsenal “expected” a tough game and it was a goal from Vivianne Miedema on the stroke of half-time that made the difference.

Eidevall told Tim Stillman of Arseblog news: “I saw their games against West Ham and Brighton in the Conti Cup. I am quite pleased with the control we had of the game.

"We could have scored more and had we had a bit more intent in the final third it would have made the journey a little easier. But control is important, particularly with the number of players we had unavailable I think we managed the game well.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park, - Credit: PA

Miedema came off in the second half with a migraine, with Eidevall saying: "It was manageable but it came to a point where it wasn’t worth keeping her on any longer.”

The goal came from a high press, with Kim Little picking up the ball before sliding in Miedema, and the manager said press is important.

"It can come from a controlled situation where it comes from their keeper playing out, but it can also come in open play, and you saw that on Thursday in the build up to our second gaol. We lose the ball but then we counter-press and find Beth and she gets the free-kick," he said.

Leah Williamson, Lia Walti, Tobin Heath and Rafaelle were all absent for the game and Eidevall said: “It’s been a complicated week going into these two games with the number of players available but we play the game, we played with the players we had. But it has been complicated so I am very happy with the players’ performance. We think we will get these players back for Manchester United on Saturday.”

Arsenal's Beth Mead during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park

After United, Arsenal face Chelsea and Eidevall said: “They are two great teams and we will have to be at our best in both of those games. That is what gets me excited as a coach because it will bring the best out of us and make us a better team.

"I hope we have lots of Arsenal fans cheering us on like today at both games and helping us because these are going to be really tough encounters.”

Arsenal host Manchester United on Saturday at 12.30pm, with the game broadcast on Sky Sports.