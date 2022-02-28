Arteta's Arsenal living up to motto

Arsenal’s motto, Victoria Concordia Crescit, translating to “Victory Through Harmony” currently sums up the feeling around the club right now.

And the Gunners’ unity propelled them to a last-gasp winner against Wolves on Thursday night.

There were scenes of jubilation at the Emirates in the 95th minute when Alexandre Lacazette’s strike fizzed through the gloves of Wolves keeper Jose Sa and into the net, securing Arsenal a 2-1 win and all three points.

Wolves had taken the lead early through Hwang Hee-Chan latching onto an under hit back pass from Gabriel, rounding Aaron Ramsdale and tapping into the empty net.

In years gone by that would have been the game. The players’ heads would have dropped, and the fans would have been on edge, groaning at every loose pass.

But upon going 1-0 down on Thursday, the team pushed on, continuing to create chances, buoyed by chants of “Arsenal” from the crowd.

Despite Wolves’ excellent defensive record, the manager, players and fans all believed they could get back into the game.

As the clock wound down in the second half, Mikel Arteta made the bold decision to bring on Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe, two players with uncertain futures who have struggled for minutes and form of late, whilst leaving on Lacazette who had struggled in front of goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline - Credit: PA

At full time these decisions looked genius. Players who could easily have given up and coasted kept pushing, kept working, and manufactured a glorious comeback and late winner.

A lot of what we saw on Thursday against Wolves is owed to Arteta and the culture he has created at Arsenal.

Since the day he joined he was ruthless, setting non-negotiables, dropping big players and doing whatever it took to get his way.

Now his way is thriving with a team of players who are adored by the fans, believe in themselves and are outperforming our expectations.

Above all else, after a few dark years, Arsenal are fun again. An exciting team who work hard for each other, for their manager, and most importantly for their fans.