Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Conte urges Tottenham to forget derby defeat in Frankfurt

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 12:30 PM October 4, 2022
Ivan Perisic, Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham players appear dejected during the North London derby defeat at Arsenal - Credit: PA

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League tonight.

Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave arch-rivals Arsenal a 3-1 victory.

"We have a chance to play another game. I think this is important," said Spurs boss Conte at his pre-match press conference.

Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during a training session at Hotspur Way - Credit: PA

"After a loss you want to play another game quickly, and we have this possibility.

"We know very well the game will be very tough because we are playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, they won the Europa League last season.

"We are talking about one of the best teams in Germany. At the same time we want to play our cards here.

"I always say, this group, there is a great balance, and it will be an important game for us, and also for them. Not decisive, but an important game."

Most Read

  1. 1 Landmark pub undergoes major refurbishment
  2. 2 Coleridge's 250th birthday marked with Highgate performances
  3. 3 Developer resubmits application to build on 1930s Art Deco block in Belsize Park
  1. 4 Jack Straw's Castle car park 'luxury' homes set to go ahead
  2. 5 Arrest made after car crashes into pond in Hampstead
  3. 6 North London is red as Arsenal batter Tottenham
  4. 7 'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating
  5. 8 Man 'lucky with injuries' after Hampstead Heath knife robbery
  6. 9 Camden residents impacted by HS2 up for £7,100 compensation
  7. 10 Marie Lloyd: Queen of Music Hall celebrated 100 years on

Spurs equalised against the Gunners through Harry Kane's penalty, but a red card for Emerson Royal after Arsenal's second goal left Tottenham with an uphill struggle.

Some Tottenham fans have questioned Conte continuing to overlook summer signing Djed Spence, who is a potential replacement at right wing-back once Royal's suspension kicks in.

"The fans have to be fans," added Conte. "I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

"I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I didn't decide to pick one player it's maybe because he's not ready.

"We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I repeat I try to pick the best team.

"I'm not stupid, I don't want to lose. I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it's OK, if they don't trust me then I'm the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham."

Frankfurt will be without World Cup-winning playmaker Mario Gotze, who has an ankle injury.

Coach Oliver Glasner said: "We've prepared well for our opponents. We showed the players longer videos as we didn't have much time on the training ground.

"The atmosphere at this stadium is always great. I'm assuming it will be another great night. Both teams are in very good shape and level on points, and it's a sell-out. Perfect conditions."

Football
Tottenham Hotspur
North London News

Don't Miss

Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme in Bounds Green

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Opinion

'The benefits of Haringey’s first low traffic neighbourhood trial'

Carla Francome, Active travel campaigner

Logo Icon
JD Wetherspoon's The Angel, in Islington

Pubs

10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The front of the home in Perth Road, London

Property of the Week | Promotion

£1.4m four-bedroom Victorian home near Finsbury Park Station blends...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Neighbouring schools Parliament Hill and William Ellis are dealing reported sexual assaults

Education News

Allegations of sexual harassment by schoolboys in Highgate

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon