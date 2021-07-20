Anthony Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham stadium

Published: 4:22 PM July 20, 2021

Anthony Joshua OBE will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this year.

On Saturday, September 25 the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World will follow up his ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley, in December.

That fight was originally due to take place at the Spurs stadium last June but was delayed due to Covid.

The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction (24-1, 22 Kos) will now face Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who made the move to the Heavyweight division after dominating at Cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponent’s backyard against Marco Huck, Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist began his assault on the Heavyweight division by retiring Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago in October 2019, and continued his bid to become a two-weight World Champion when he outpointed Derek Chisora over 12 rounds at The SSE Arena, Wembley last October.

You may also want to watch:

Joshua announced the fight with a visit to the N17 stadium – walking the roof and visiting the iconic Golden Cockerel on the Dare Skywalk attraction, before meeting Club legend, Ledley King, pitchside.

“The date is set and we are fully locked in," said Joshua. "September 25, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I put it all on the line again and it’s time to defend my crown. We are two Olympic Gold medalists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges.

"The venue is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “This is a huge occasion for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Anthony Joshua is an icon in the world of sport and to have him fight here in London N17, against a top opponent in Oleksandr Usyk, will be amazing for the area of Tottenham.

"This event will once again showcase the stadium’s ability to take the hosting of world-class sporting occasions to the next level – we cannot wait for September 25.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman, said: “Olympic Gold vs Olympic Gold, Unified World Heavyweight Champion vs Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion this one has it all and I can’t wait to stage this huge event in front of over 60,000 at the stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25."

An announcement on tickets will be made in due course and the fight will be televised on Sky Sports Box Office.