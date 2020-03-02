Search

Anthony Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PUBLISHED: 17:33 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 02 March 2020

Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

Former Finchley ABC fighter Joshua recaptured his belts with a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia in December.

It will be AJ's first fight on UK soil in nearly two years, since he defended his titles with a seventh round knockout of Russia's Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

Pulev, the IBF's number one ranked heavyweight mandatory challenger, gets his second shot at world honours after his defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 - the only loss of his 29-fight professional career.

He has won six fights in a row since then, including victories over Derek Chisora and an IBF Eliminator win over Hughie Fury in 2018.

Joshua said: "I'm back in my home city after some time away. The belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious."

