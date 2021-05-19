Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Former Finchley boxer Anthony Joshua hits out at Tyson Fury over fight doubt

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 8:59 PM May 19, 2021   
File photo dated 12-12-2020 of Anthony Joshua celebrates beating Kubrat Pulev during their IBF, WBA,

Anthony Joshua celebrates beating Kubrat Pulev during their IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO Heavyweight World Titles bout against at the Wembley Arena, London. - Credit: PA

Anthony Joshua has labelled rival Tyson Fury a "fraud" in a furious social media tirade in the wake of a ruling that looks set to scupper their proposed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia in August.

Fury has hinted he may have no choice but to face Deontay Wilder for a third time after an arbitration hearing in the US sided with the American fighter's claim that the trilogy is a contractual obligation.

Joshua accused Fury of using the move as an excuse to back out of the eagerly-awaited contest, while angry Fury responded by challenging his fellow Briton to an immediate bare-knuckle contest.

Joshua wrote on Twitter: "@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You've let boxing down!

"You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

You may also want to watch:

Unsurprisingly Joshua's tweet provoked an immediate response from Fury, who had taken to the social media platform to effectively confirm the Saudi bout just hours before the seemingly unexpected US ruling this week.

Amid an expletive-ridden rant, Fury wrote: "Spouting absolute s***! Your full team knew there was an arbitration going on, it was out of my hands!

Most Read

  1. 1 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
  2. 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
  3. 3 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
  1. 4 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  2. 5 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
  3. 6 Drug trafficker jailed after years on the run in Israel
  4. 7 Teenage girls banned from Camden after Hampstead robbery spree
  5. 8 Arsenal target Mana Iwabuchi departs Aston Villa
  6. 9 Hampstead and Highgate police sergeant stepping down
  7. 10 'Delighted and sad' Andrew Thornton sells up at Budgens in Belsize

"But I tell you what if I'm a fraud let's fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? Let's put up 20 mill each!!!"

Joshua hit back as the pair traded tweets, questioning why Fury would announce they were fighting if the arbitration was in process.

"If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED," Joshua added.

"Bare knuckle? You're a good kid, don't play with me Luke! I'll slap your bald head & you'll do nothing! Waste man."

Fury insists he will take out Wilder as well as Joshua.

Fury added: "Not going in to the details on line!

"You'll slap me about will you dosser please come and try Bum, i'm waiting... Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. i'll smoke wilder first then you will get yours aswell."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has given Fury's camp a deadline of the end of this week to salvage the super-fight, but the prospects for the contest look increasingly bleak.

Some reports claim Fury is already resigned to facing Wilder again in Las Vegas in July, while Hearn is investigating an alternative contest for Joshua against leading contender Oleksandr Usyk.

Boxing
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus