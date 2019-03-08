Haringey Police pair win national titles

Oriance Lungu (in red) (pic: Andy Chubb) Archant

Amy Andrews and Oriance Lungu both experienced success in Manchester

Two Haringey Police amateurs had something to celebrate after winning titles at the England Boxing National Elite Championships.

Fighting at 57kg, Amy Andrews took on Arena rival Raven Chapman in the final of their division.

Andrew controlled the bout from start to finish, displaying both faster hand speed and the quicker footwork.

Though Chapman was the aggressor, she was continually caught by Andrews when coming forward.

It came as little surprise, then, when the Haringey Police hope was named the winner by unanimous decision.

Club colleague Oriance Lungu, meanwhile, joined Andrews in becoming a national champion after triumphing at 64kg.

Lungu took on Birtley foe Hannah Shield in her final, which was a much closer contest than Andrews'.

After three tight rounds, Lungu was named the victor by unanimous decision to seal a famous double for Haringey Police.

And the pair will hope to build on their national successes in the coming weeks.