Wood Green powerlifter Ali Jawad named in GB squad for Tokyo Olympics

Published: 10:00 AM July 11, 2021

Ali Jawad of England celebrates a lift in the men's lightweight final during the Para Powerlifting on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (pic Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) - Credit: Getty Images

Wood Green powerlifter Ali Jawad one of five confirmed by Paralympic GB to compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 32-year-old, who attended Woodside High School and started powerlifting at Wood Green Weightlifting Club.

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games silver medallist Ali Jawad who will be competing in his fourth Paralympic Games in the men’s up to 59kg class.

A stellar international career has seen Jawad crowned world champion in 2014, become a multiple European champion, set world records, and secure bronze medals twice for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast 2018.

He finished eighth in the men’s 59kg qualification rankings following a stunning sporting comeback after an extensive 18-month period out of action due to an ongoing battle against Crohn’s disease.

Jawad said: "After a rollercoaster journey since Rio 2016, I'm super excited for the challenges of Tokyo 2020 and I'm determined to deliver a performance reflecting the hard work that me and my team have applied in the face of a challenging and competitive environment."