Injury to Adams postpones world title fight

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams has had to postpone her planned bout against WBO world flyweight champion Arely Mucino because of injury.

Adams was due to compete in her maiden world title fight on a busy Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall on March 8.

However, an injury sustained by the 36-year-old in preparation for that fight has seen it postponed until later this year.

It is a blow for the two-time Olympic champion, who has five wins from five fights since turning professional in April 2017.

Adams’ most recent bout was in October as she beat Mexican foe Isabel Millan on points at the Leicester Arena.

Of Adams’ five wins in the paid ranks, three of those have come by way of knockout.

The 36-year-old will hope to add Mucino’s name to that list in the rearranged title fight.

First, though, her focus will be on returning to full fitness to ensure she is in the best shape possible for that bout.