Boxing: Olympic and world champion Adams announces retirement

PUBLISHED: 11:40 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 06 November 2019

Nicola Adams poses with the belt after a split decision in her WBO world flyweight championship bout against Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall (pic Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Two-time Olympic gold medaliist and WBO flyweight world champion Nicola Adams has announced her retirement from boxing at the age of 37.

Former Haringey amateur Adams revealed that continuing her career could see her risk serious injury and maybe even sight loss.

Adams became the first woman to win Olympic gold in her sport when he took the flyweight title at London 2012 and defended her crown in Rio four years later.

She won the vacant WBO belt against Isabel Milan in 2018, less than 18 months after her first professional bout, and bows out with an unbeaten professional record of five wins and one draw.

"I'm immensely honoured to have represented our country - to win double Olympic gold medals and then the WBO championship belt is a dream come true," she wrote in an open letter to the Yorkshire Post.

"But it's not without taking its toll on my body, and aside from the expected aches and pains, I've been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss.

"It has been an honour to compete on the global stage, and it has been a privilege to fight against such remarkable athletes. Whilst I am proud of my achievements, the unwavering belief from everyone in my corner, is something I will appreciate for the rest of my life.

"To my wonderful team, I would not be the fighter I am today without your encouragement and understanding - what you have taught me goes beyond the ring. Particularly special thanks go to the wonderful Alwyn Belcher, my coach and personal mentor of many years.

"Hanging up my gloves was always going to hard, but I have never felt luckier, And I'm so immensely proud of how far the sport has come."

